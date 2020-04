BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the county clerk’s office no longer issuing marriage licenses through May 1, the Kern County Bridal Association has provided some information for those who already have their license.

All marriage licenses expire 90 days from the date they’re issued, the association says. If not used by that time, it expires and you lose the money you paid for it and will have to purchase a new license.

Current marriage licenses can still be used during this time.