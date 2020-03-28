Kern County Animal Services says over 125 animals are being fostered during coronavirus pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is thanking the community who stepped up to help sheltered animals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

KCAS posted pictures of empty kennels. The animals that used to be in those kennels are now at foster homes with volunteers.

The shelter says between its three shelters, more than 125 animals are now being fostered by residents.

Forty one animals are being cared for by staff, which means many shelter employees can stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some county services , including shelter services, have been scaled back because of the pandemic.