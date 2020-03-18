Kern Community Foundation establishes Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– The Kern Community Foundation has announced the creation of the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

According to a statement, this fund is designed to address immediate and long-term needs of the county’s most vulnerable residents who are impacted by COVID-19.

The nonprofit organization said one hundred percent of the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund will be used for grantmaking in Kern County nonprofit organizations servicing vulnerable populations. It is also for residents who can present a clear case of direct impact due to the medical or economic effects of the pandemic.

“We’re concerned about community health and the potential for people to face economic hardship and food insecurity in the coming months,” said Kristen Beall Watson, KCF President and CEO. “By being proactive during times of uncertainty, this fund will allow us to help one another through this challenge,” she continued.

For more information, click here.