Kern Community Foundation details money received in COVID-19 relief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community Foundation said its COVID-19 relief fund has received $277,000 in donations since being established to help residents impacted by the novel coronavirus.

A total of $252,100 has been issued in grants to Kern and Tulare nonprofits, with the largest amount supporting basic needs such as shelter, food and clothing, the foundation said in a release. Last week, hundreds of meals were delivered to emergency room staff with money used for the “Food for the Frontline” effort.

But the need for aid is still far from being met.

“While response to these efforts represents the largest outpouring of support we have seen for any type of community disaster, the requests far exceed the available resources,” said foundation CEO Kristen Beall Watson. “Since mid-March we have received more than 123 grant applications requesting nearly $1.4 Million.”

Those wishing to contribute to the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund, or the Food for the Frontline effort, can make a secure, tax-deductible donation in one of the following ways:

— Online for COVID Relief: at kernfoundation.org > Give Now > Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

— Online for Food for the Frontline: at kernfoundation.org/events.

By check or phone for either:

— By mailing a check to Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Ave., Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301, specifying “Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund” or “Food for the Frontline” in the memo.

— By phone using a major credit card. Please call 661-325-5346 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.