Kern Community Foundation committing $100K to Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Aera Energy Fund at the Kern Community Foundation is committing $100,000 to the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund, the foundation announced today.

The Relief Fund was established to support community needs identified by its nonprofit partners in human services, health, housing and education, and will make grants to nonprofits providing aid to impacted individuals and families in Kern County.

The online grant application goes live Saturday at www.kernfoundation.org/grants. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until resources are depleted. Nonprofit organizations and public agencies are eligible to apply for additional funds as needs arise.

“Our goal is to support all of our community partners as quickly and efficiently as possible using whatever resources we can gather,” said KCF President/CEO Kristen Beall Watson. “Additionally, through the Relief Fund, we offer our grant-making capacity up to local businesses and community donors – use this Fund to provide critical resources to our nonprofit partners so that you can focus on the myriad of other issues impacting your businesses and daily lives.”