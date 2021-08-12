Kern Community College District Board of Trustees votes to approve mask mandate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to implement a vaccine requirement consistent with the state’s mandate.

District employees, students, and others who access District facilities will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The goal is for all employees to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 7. According to state law, students and staff may be exempt from this requirement if they have a religious or medical reason.

“This is an opportunity for us to really ensure our public that while we are engaging in in-person activities, they are going to be safe on one of our district campuses,” Dr. Nicky Damania, Dean of students at Bakersfield College said.

The board also voted that they have the right to amend the vaccine requirement as necessary based on the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from health authorities.