Kern chosen for study to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern is one of seven counties selected for a study to determine how many Californians have antibodies against COVID-19.

The study will ask an adult and a child in randomly selected households to complete an anonymous survey and free at-home antibody test for the virus that causes COVID, public health officials said. Questions about risk factors will be asked in the survey.

Residents will receive a $20 gift card for each online survey completed, up to two people per household. Additionally, they’ll receive a $20 gift card for test kits received from each household. Up to $80 can be received by each household.

“By looking for antibodies, we can estimate the number of people who have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19,” officials said in a release. “This will help us understand how many people in Kern County may have been infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated up to this point. Combined with information from the other selected counties, it will help provide an estimate for the State of California.”

