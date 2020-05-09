Kern bookstores, florists, clothing stores open doors under Phase 2

On Friday, California started Phase 2, reopening some low-risk retailers like bookstores, clothing stores, sporting goods stores, and florists, which can open with modifications.

So far, only essential businesses have been open, like supermarkets, hardware stores, and hospitals.

“It’s kind of like a sign of relief,” said Downtown Toys N Books owner, Nick Avalos. “It’s like okay, now we can get onto the new normal.”

Downtown Toys N Comics is a business built on browsing. Clothing stores like Native Fox rely on touch for sales. Florists like Log Cabin attract customers through smell.

“We tried the whole curbside deal, but that just doesn’t work out, so we just basically had to close down,” Avalos said.

While some doors had to shut, others got creative to stay open.

“We take phone orders and we have it wrapped and ready, we DM them their receipt, then we schedule curbside and they pick it up,” said Native Fox co-owner, Amy Davis.

Some, like the boutique, turned to social media to boost sales. But now they can physically open their doors with social distancing.

Limited customers, marked floors, mask requirements, and no browsing—that’s the model many businesses are following now.

“We’re taking all the precautions. We got gloves for our customers, we got sanitizer at the counter, only five customers inside at once, lines drawn on the floor,” Avalos said.

However, for other businesses in Kern County, Phase 2 doesn’t change much. Many retailers that reopened Friday across the state have already been open in Kern, like Action Sports, which never once closed.

“We let one customer in per employee, so we usually have a little line outside, but we rotate pretty fast,” said Action Sports Owner Kerry Ryan.

“There are many businesses that fall in the sort of gray area,” said Kern Chief Administrative Officer, Ryan Alsop. “We are trying to open currently as many of those businesses as we can under local Public Health guidelines. It’s there where we have the greatest flexibility.”

Manufacturers and warehouses are also allowed to open today as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

Also included in Phase 2, but not allowed to open quite yet, are dine-in restaurants, malls, offices, and outdoor museums.