Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services to host digital events in May raising awareness of Mental Health Recovery Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services is hosting a number of digital events in May to raise awareness of Mental Health Recovery Month.

“May is a chance for our community to come together, spread awareness for mental health issues and end the stigma associated with them,” a news release said. “The current COVID-19 outbreak and stay home order has only amplified the important need to talk openly about mental health issues and needs.”

Following is a list of events:

• May 1 – Officials will light the Kern County Administrative Building green. Tune into the KernBHRS social media channels at dusk to watch the event live.

• May 4 – Take crayons, paint or colored pencils to one of these coloring sheets and hang your artwork in a window in your home on May 8. See how many you can spot in your neighborhood.

• May 8-10 – Local art group Creative Crossings will transform parts of Oleander into chalk masterpieces. Load the family in the car to see how many pieces you can find.

• May 15 – Enjoy a movie at home. Grab popcorn and other favorite snacks and join a KernBHRS Facebook Watch Party at 7 p.m. for a viewing of The Soloist. Follow its social media for a list of family-friendly movies that explore mental health.

• May 22 – KernBHRS will bring together local mental health experts for the digital “How Do You Thrive” panel at 3 p.m. Gain insights into mental health, how to identify stressors, and how to find the best outlets for you to manage symptoms.

• May 25-29 – Send your photos to info@kernbhrs.org and we’ll feature some on KernBHRS social media channels.

May 25 – Mental Health Superhero! Sport superhero gear.

May 26 – Rockin’ out in May! Dress as your favorite musician.

May 27 – We’re in this together! Pick someone and be twins for the day.

May 28 – Get crazy for May! Wear crazy hair and/or socks.

May 29 – Get loud with green! Wear green to show support for Mental Health Awareness Month.

