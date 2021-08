BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

The clinic will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. at Kern Behavioral Health’s building at 2001 28th St. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 or older.

To reserve a vaccine, email info@kernbhrs.org. Walk-ins are welcome.