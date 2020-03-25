KCSOS recommends all schools extend closures through May 1 due to stay-at-home order

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office is recommending that all schools extend closures through at least May 1 after Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

The Bakersfield City School District has already announced that its schools will remain closed through May 1. The first day back to school has been tentatively set for May 5. Teachers and staff will return on May 4 to prepare their classrooms.

The Rosedale Union School District, Greenfield Union School District and Wasco Union Elementary School District have also confirmed they are following the KCSOS recommendation. Other school districts are expected to announce their extensions shortly.

“KCSOS’s leadership team and Kern’s 47 district superintendents are meeting daily through Zoom video conferencing and are problem solving in real time,” said Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow. “We are learning from one another, adjusting plans daily and will be ready for any eventuality, including school closures beyond the May 1, 2020, recommendation. We hope it does not come to that, but we will be prepared, if the Governor and/or public health officials advise that school closures should be extended as we move forward.”

While schools will stay closed through May 1, “grab-and-go” meal distribution and other essential services will continue, according to KCSOS.