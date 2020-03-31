Student meal service to be provided Monday through Thursday during spring break

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced districts will provide meal service Monday through Thursday during spring break, which takes place April 6 through April 9.

There will be no meal service on Good Friday.

Normal daily meal services will resume Tuesday, April 14.

Parents are reminded of the following guidelines for meal distribution:

• Children 18 and under must be present to receive their meal.

• Meal service is “Grab N Go” style and may not be consumed on the premises.

• Families should only visit one meal location per day.

For a comprehensive list of Kern County school meal locations and times, visit

https://schoolmealfinder.hoonuit.com/.