KCSOS confirms schools will remain closed for rest of school year

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office has confirmed that school districts will be relying on distance learning only for the rest of the school year.

KCOS made the confirmation after Gov. Newsom announced earlier today that the state is recommending schools stay closed for the rest of the school year.

“The prospect of moving the date for school campus closures until the end of the school year is something our collective education community has been weighing very carefully,” KCSOS said. “Based on the Governor’s remarks today, it is clear that school districts will continue education for the remainder of the school year through distance learning only and schools will remain physically closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.”

More details will be provided in the coming days, KCSOS said.