KCSOS airing math lessons for kids on its TV network starting next week

To support distance learning in math while schools are physically closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ education television network, KETN, will air grade-specific math lessons starting Monday.

Video math lessons are provided by Khan Academy and range in duration from four minutes

to 15 minutes depending on grade level, according to KCSOS. The balance of each half-hour time block will be filled with standards-based, grade-specific programming in English Language Arts,

Science and history.

The lessons will be aired Monday through Thursday starting next week. KETN can be seen on Bakersfield Spectrum Cable Ch. 15, in California City, Boron and Mojave on Ch. 19 and in Rosamond on Ch. 180. Content will also stream on dothemathonline.net.