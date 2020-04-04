KCSO: Several deputies have tested positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern deputies have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

They did not disclose exactly how many deputies tested positive for COVID-19, or which units they worked in. Questions regarding those and other matters were referred to Kern County Public Health. Officials there declined to release information Friday regarding the positive test results among sheriff’s employees.

Additionally, 17 News has received multiple calls and emails saying the coronavirus has spread to Lerdo Jail. The sheriff’s office again referred questions to public health officials; they declined comment.

Last month, sheriff’s officials began releasing some non-violent inmates housed at Lerdo to help with physical distancing at the facility.