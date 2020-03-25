Breaking News
KCSO licensing unit open on appointment-only basis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s licensing unit is currently open Wednesdays on an appointment-only basis.

Anyone with a business licensing request is asked to email License@KernSheriff.org and include the specific renewal request and required documents. The request will be processed and an appointment scheduled on a Wednesday at the sheriff’s licensing unit at 1350 Norris Road, Building A.

If the request requires Live Scan fingerprinting, you will be contacted and advised when the office is providing full services.  

