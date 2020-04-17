KCSO has 20 employees with coronavirus, two who have recovered, sheriff says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 20 employees of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office have contracted the novel coronavirus, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Friday. Two have recovered and returned to work.

The sheriff said he expects more will return to work next week.

The number of inmates in county jail facilities with COVID-19 remains at nine, Youngblood said. The virus appears to be in a section of one of the facilities and hasn’t spread.

“We’re really encouraged with the numbers that we’re seeing, and I hope you are as well,” he said in a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Youngblood said the community as a whole has done a great job of social distancing.

“As we progress towards the end of April, I think you’re going to see some really positive changes in our community, and I think the governor and the president are working towards getting us back to a normal style of life a little bit at a time,” he said.