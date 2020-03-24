KCSO app users can now register for CDC, local COVID-19 alerts

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has upgraded its Sheriff App to keep the community informed about the coronavirus.

The app is now offering broadcasts and rebroadcasts of Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 alerts as well as local alerts. The app and the upgrade are available free for Android and Apple users.

The goal is to help the public and local businesses stay current on COVID-19 alerts and news, the department said.

The new feature can be found on the app menu. To get the alerts, go to Settings, then Notifications to register for the alerts.

The app already includes these features: Sheriff push notifications/alerts, submit a tip, inmate search / correctional facility information, sheriff’s office social media, career opportunities, camera registry information and more.

The Sheriff’s App can be found in the App Store and Google Play. You can also obtain the app by directly visiting https://bit.ly/2WFrlMR.