Kern Public Health announces county moving into red tier today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine said the state has announced that the county has moved into the red tier today.

This will allow businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to resume limited indoor operations as soon as today as long as they follow state guidelines, Constantine said. In addition, schools will have the choice to reopen as soon as two weeks from today.

Constantine said the county has an adjusted case rate of 6.3 per 100,000 people, below the state requirement to enter the red tier. The county has a positivity rate of 5.3 percent.

“Today marks quite a significant accomplishment and it highlights the sacrifices that our community has been making,” Constantine said at the Board of Supervisors meeting this morning.

The following businesses and activities are now allowed to resume with modifications:

Personal care services are allowed to open indoors.

Museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity.

Places of worship are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity.

Restaurants are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow said schools are expected to resume in-person instruction on an incremental basis, meaning not all schools will reopen on Oct. 28 after the waiting period ends.

“Because every district is unique, there will not be a one-size-fits-all approach,” Barlow said. “Schools are carefully considering the safety of students and staff and will announce specific plans that meet their varied and individualized needs.”

KCSOS said in making their reopening plans, local districts will prioritize students who are most vulnerable to learning loss, including students with disabilities, English learners as well as foster and homeless students.

Constantine said the county needs to stay vigilant as the county refocuses its efforts on getting into the next tier, the orange “moderate” tier.

“Today’s accomplishment really tells us that our strategies have worked and represents a call to action for us to continue (our) efforts, not for us to stop,” Constantine said. “We’re not done. We don’t want to fall back.”