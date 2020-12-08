UPDATE: 5,208 gift cards handed out last week to residents who got tested for COVID-19

UPDATE (12/8): During this morning’s Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported that over the past week, 5,208 Visa gift cards were handed out to county residents in the lowest census tracts who took a COVID-19 test.

That represents nearly half of the estimated 12,000 gift cards that the Board of Supervisors approved in November, worth about $360,000.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department has provided a list of free COVID-19 testing sites this week.

Beginning today, anyone who gets a test done at one of the following locations are eligible to receive a $25 Visa gift card:

Wasco Library: 1102 7th Street, Wasco

Rosamond Library: 3611 W Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond

Arvin Public Health Building: 204 S Hill, Arvin

Lamont Library: 8304 Segrue Road, Lamont

Kern Valley Hospital: 4308 Birch Street, Mountain Mesa

Good Samaritan Hospital: 901 Olive Drive, Bakersfield

In addition, there are four Public Health Nursing mobile testing sites this week, in partnership with the Kern County Latino Task Force, at the following locations:

Tuesday: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1015 Clinton Street in Delano from 12-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Bear Mountain Elementary School, 1501 Hood St. in Arvin from 12-4 p.m.

Thursday: Sierra Vista Elementary, 300 Franklin St. in Arvin from 12-4 p.m.

Saturday: Weedpatch Supermarket Parking Lot, 8101 Buena Vista Blvd. in Lamont from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KCPH said there are also two mobile testing sites available this week that have no gift card opportunity. They are as follows:

Friday: Greenfield Family Resource Center 5400 Monitor Street in Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar, 7000 Wible Road in Bakersfield from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.