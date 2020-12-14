KCPH: County yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine but allocation plan for hospitals is in place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While Kern County has yet to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, local public health officials already have a plan for how many doses will be allocated to each hospital.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department said it is working closely with state and federal agencies, as well as with local health care organizations, to distribute the first shipment of the vaccine for critical health care workers and expects the vaccine to arrive any day now.
While a specific date has not been given yet, the department already has a plan for allocating the doses. The allocation is as follows:
- Adventist Health Bakersfield – 1045 doses
- Adventist Health Delano – 305 doses
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley – 240 doses
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital – 275 doses
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital – 1040 doses
- Good Samaritan Hospital – 140 doses
- Kern Medical Center – 1125 doses
- Kern Valley Healthcare District – 110 doses
- Mercy Southwest Hospital – 430 doses
- Mercy Hospital – 795 doses
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital – 345 doses
KCPH said more vaccine is expected to come to the county in the coming weeks and will continue to be distributed to health care providers in the community.