KCPH: County fails metric for red tier, could get pushed back into purple tier next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is currently on track to being pushed back into the purple “widespread” reopening tier due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

During this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine said the state will report today that the county has failed the daily case metric for the red “substantial” tier.

Constantine said the county has an adjusted case rate of 8.9 people, a large jump from the 6.4 rate announced last week. The testing positivity rate is 5.2 percent and the county has a health equity positivity rate of 6.8 percent, both still meeting the red tier requirements.

The case rate has to be 7.0 or lower for the county to remain in the red tier. If the data shows next Tuesday that the county failed metrics for the second week in a row, Constantine said the state will push Kern back into the purple tier, causing businesses to have to shut down.

Constantine said the change was “not unexpected,” as COVID-19 cases are currently rising across the state, nation and world.