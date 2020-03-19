KCAS starts drive-through foster program amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As pet adoptions are no longer taking place due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kern County Animal Services has set up a drive-through foster pickup program to help shelter animals in need.

The department said it has set up a drive-through at its Fruitvale location, 3951 Fruitvale Ave. As part of the pickup program, foster families will be provided with supplies and a pet of the staff’s choosing, based on your preferences.

“Although all Kern County animal shelters are closed to the public, and will remain so through April 13, KCAS wants to make the community aware that they can still help pets and their owners,” the department said.

Anyone interested in fostering a shelter pet can go to KCAS’ Facebook page to fill out the KCAS Emergency Foster document. After staff receive the document, they will arrange a time for pickup.

Animal Services is currently unable to escort pet owners through facilities to look for lost pets. Instead, they ask that if pets are lost, search the KCAS website or text the word “LOST” to the number 555-888 to receive links to shelter animals.

If a pet is found, contact Animal Services through the department’s Facebook page, or email them at AnimalServices@KernCounty.com.