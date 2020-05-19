KC Fair board plans to keep fair for now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Kern County fair will go on for now, the fair board announced at Monday evening’s board meeting.

Meeting less than one month after the board held an emergency meeting regarding the fair’s finances, board members confirmed Monday the fair will not run out of money by June 1st, leading to hopes the annual event, scheduled for Sept. 23 – Oct.4, will go on as planned.

Fair CEO Michael Olcott last month said a decision on the fate of the 2020 fair will need to be made by July. Annual fairs in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Diego, San Bernardino and San Mateo counties are just some of the agricultural organizations who have canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members stressed the importance of having a plan B in the event the traditional Kern County fair will not be able to take place.

Finance Chair Lucas Espericueta asked fellow members to consider a fair that would not include traditional rides, but instead would feature concerts, animals, and concessions.

Revenues for the fair, according to members, are crucial given that they help fund Future Farmers of America students, the maintenance of the fairgrounds property, small businesses, and non-profit organizations.