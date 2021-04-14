Kaiser Permanente holding mobile vaccine clinic in Delano on Saturday

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente is holding a COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic at La Vina Middle School in Delano on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered at the site. The event is open to the public and can accommodate 200 patients. Those who are 18 years and older can receive the vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are encouraged due to limited supply.

“It’s incredibly important that we continue to work on vaccinating our communities hit hardest by COVID,” Kaiser Permanente Family Physician Dr. Raquel Pina said in a news release.

Appointments can be made by calling 661-412-6701.

La Vina Middle is located at 1331 Browning Rd.