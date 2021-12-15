Kaiser and Adventist to hold COVID-19 and flu shot clinic in Tehachapi

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are looking to get your seasonal flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health Tehachapi will be holding a free clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Slice of Life Enrichment School located at 48771 W Valley Blvd. Ste. A, in Tehachapi.

The two health care providers will be offering flu shots and Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 or older. They would like participants to bring their vaccine cards, if possible.

This is a walk-up event and does not require an appointment.