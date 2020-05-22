Jurors head back to court starting next week, with extra safety precautions in place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors have been summoned to the Kern County Superior Court next week as trials get back underway after disruptions due to COVID-19.

The court said it is taking safety precautions as jurors return to the courthouse, such as offering online registration, reducing the number of jurors called at a time and staggering reporting times, in addition to regular disinfection procedures.

The court said jurors will also be required to watch a recorded orientation.

KCSC announced earlier this week that no one will be allowed into the court without a face covering, and that includes jurors.

For more information, call Jury Services at 661-868-4700.