Judge orders release of 2 immigrants detained at Mesa Verde ICE center due to risk of getting COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) – A federal judge has ordered the release of four immigrants detained in two ICE centers in California, one of which is in Bakersfield, on the grounds that their age and medical conditions make them especially vulnerable to getting COVID-19.

The four immigrants are Salomon Medina Calderon, Gennady V. Labrum, Charles Joseph and J. Elias Solaris Lopez, the last two of which had been detained at the Mesa Verde center in Bakersfield, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Collectively, they suffer from a range of serious medical conditions, including diabetes, asthma and kidney disease, The ACLU said.

“None of these [individuals] is in a position to meaningfully limit his exposure to COVID-19 while at Yuba or Mesa Verde,” Judge Maxine Chesney affirmed in a ruling Wednesday.

The judge’s decision came in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of a dozen detainees by the ACLU, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office and Lakin & Wille LLP.

“This decision is an important step,” said William Freeman, senior counsel at the ACLU Foundation of Northern California. “The stakes for the release of detained persons are at an all-time high as the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak places them at an elevated risk of serious ailments or death.”

ICE said it does not comment on pending litigation.