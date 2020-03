A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — John’s Incredible Pizza is closing until late March amid concerns about the coronavirus.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 at our properties, we believe this is the right decision for our guests, employees, and community,” read a message on the chain’s website.

Deposits for all scheduled events during the closure will be refunded.

Questions can be sent to johnspizza.com/contact.