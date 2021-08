BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The John Brock Community Service Award Dinner has been postponed due to concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The dinner, which was scheduled for Sept. 9, will have a new date announced in early 2022, the board in charge of the award said in a news release.

The award is given to a business or community leader “who has demonstrated a lifetime of exceptional service in betterment of Bakersfield and Kern County,” the release said.