Jewish community finds creative ways to celebrate Passover while practicing social distancing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At Temple Beth El, Passover has always been a time for the Jewish community to come together.

“It’s about remembering the exodus out of Egypt,” said the President of Temple Beth El, Ilene Schechter.

However, for the first time, the congregation will not be able to physically join together for the holiday dinner known as Seder.

“We are having a Zoom service,” said Schechter.

Instead, they are encouraging everyone to pass the Matzah online, all while continuing to pass a piece of their history through this new-age technology.

“It makes no difference where we are in the world,” said Schechter, “we are all together.”

Robin Robinson, who is with City Serve, said their organization is also getting creative by offering a drive-in Passover prayer service.

“It’s about being able to come out and just look at somebody next to you,” said Robinson.

City Serve invites people to pull into its parking lot on F street at 7 pm tonight.

They say everyone should stay in their cars and tune in to 87.9 FM on their radio to listen to the sermon.

“We will pray that this would pass over not only our county but our state and nation as well,” said Robinson.

Passover will officially begin tonight at sundown and last until the night of April 16th.