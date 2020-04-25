It’s been two weeks since COVID-19 peaked in Kern County; more cases continue to come back positive

We’ve been staying at home and social distancing for more than a month as doctors and health officials stress the importance of flattening the curve.

Kern County’s peak was Apr. 9 but it’s too early to tell if we’ve flattened the curve.

New numbers from Kern County Department of Public Health change every day. The department’s official dashboard shows a shaded area where test results are pending and, therefore, expected to increase as new cases are confirmed. We’ve tracked the changes every day and found most new cases being added within ten days but some as far back as mid-March.

Compared to other counties across the state, Kern County has a significant amount of confirmed cases but our death rate remains very low. Local health officials say the community maintaining social distancing guidelines could be a factor for the low death rate but say it is too early to tell if we’ve flattened the curve.