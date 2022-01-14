Inmate visitation temporarily suspended due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate visitation at county facilities is being temporarily suspended due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspension will start Saturday at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office will reevaluate the situation after two weeks and determine whether the suspension will remain in effect.

Visitation will still be allowed for attorneys and professionals, according to the sheriff’s office. If allowed visitation face masks and social distancing is required.

