Inmate visitation at Kern County detention facilities suspended to reduce spread of COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate visitation at all Kern County detention facilities will be suspended as of Wednesday, Sept. 1 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to evaluate the situation and make a decision in two weeks on whether or not the suspension will remain in place. Attorney and professional visitation will continue. Social distancing guidelines must be followed and face masks are required during visitations.

KCSO says their main concern is the safety and security of the inmates in their care and custody along with the health and safety of staff.