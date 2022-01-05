Inmate intake paused at Wasco State Prison due to COVID-19 outbreak

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco State Prison says it is not accepting any new inmates due a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, there are 215 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates, and 217 new cases at the facility in the last 14 days. It’s the highest number of active cases in the whole prison system.

The California Rehabilitation Center and California Institution for Men are also facing a spike in COVID-19 cases among inmates.

A CDCR spokesperson says despite the surge in cases, there has not been an increase in hospitalizations.

At Wasco State Prison, two people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Intake was suspended last week and this week at the prison. Next week officials will determine if intake can resume.