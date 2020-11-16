Individual in Edison School District tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An individual within the Edison School District recently tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a letter sent out Friday to families and staff.

The district said those who have come into contact with the individual have been notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days. ESD said impacted areas on school grounds are being sanitized and that the incident will have no impact on the reopening of its schools.

“We know this information is concerning. We are working with our district health team, (Kern County Public Health) and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to continue monitoring the situation,” Superintendent Erica Andrews said in the letter. “We are following all public health guidelines strictly and we are committed to providing our students and staff with a safe and healthy school environment.”