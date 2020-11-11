Individual at Virginia Avenue Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An individual at Virginia Avenue Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the Fairfax School District.

Due to privacy laws, the district was not able to name the individual who tested positive for the virus. According to the statement, staff members, students or parents who came into contact with the individual have been instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days.

According to Superintendent Michael Coleman, school leadership determined that there is no need to close the campus and that impacted areas of the school have been closed for cleaning. The decision to remain open was made in conjunction with Kern County Public Health officials, according to Coleman.

“I know this information is concerning,” he wrote in a statement sent to staff and families. “I am working with our district health team, public health and Kern County Superintendent of Schools to continue monitoring the situation and we are following all public health guidelines strictly.”