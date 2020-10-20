Individual at Kernville Elementary School tests positive for coronavirus

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — An individual at Kernville Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter sent out to parents by the Kernville Union School District.

“This individual is not at school and is under quarantine in accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines. The District is working with the Kern County Department of Public Health with documenting any potential exposures to the positive individual,” Superintendent Steve Martinez said in a letter to parents.

The district said any individual, student or staff member who was potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by KUSD or Kern Public Health.

“Classrooms, offices, buses and restrooms are cleaned, sanitized and disinfected regularly throughout the day,” Martinez said.

To read the full letter, visit the Kernville Union School District website.