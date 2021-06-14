In-Shape Health Clubs changing COVID-19 policies effective Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the state rolling back public health orders Tuesday, In-Shape Health Clubs said masks will no longer be required for members who are fully vaccinated.

Those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, however, are still asked wear a mask while inside, according to a news release from the business.

Also starting Tuesday, the gym is no longer automatically extending expiration dates for accounts that are currently on hold. Accounts will be reactivated if their hold period expires on or after July 1.

A $5 monthly fee can be requested to place an account back on hold for members not ready to return.

Beginning July 1, all areas of the club and club amenities will be available without restrictions including massage chairs and hydro beds, sauna, steam room, indoor spas and racquetball courts. Members will no longer be restricted to how long they can work out or how many times they can visit per day.

Reservations will still be required for studio classes, Kid Zone, pool lanes, tennis, pickleball and racquetball courts, the club said.