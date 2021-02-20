In-person instruction at Greenfield Union School District set to begin for elementary school students in early March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District announced it has tentatively scheduled the return of in-person instruction for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade students for the beginning of March.

The district said reopening of Greenfield Union schools depends on COVID-19 case rates to be below 25 cases per 100,000 residents for five days. Kern County’s case rate has last measured at 26.8 per 100,000. As case rates are expected to fall, the district released a schedule for elementary students to return to classes.

March 8 – Grades TK – 1, Grade 6

March 15 – Grades 2 -3,

March 22 – Grades 4 – 5

Seventh and eighth graders will continue distance learning as laid out by state health guidelines.

The district said it will host Zoom webinars for parents to review safety measures, learning schedules ahead of returning to campuses.