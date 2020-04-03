IKEA announces employee at Tejon fulfillment center tested positive for COVID-19

IKEA has announced that an employee at its Tejon fulfillment center has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The company said it learned about the diagnosis on Thursday at around 12:52 p.m. IKEA said it will identify and notify any co-workers who have worked directly with the employee and will take appropriate steps to institute compulsory self-quarantine.

“We are supporting our co-worker during their recovery,” the company said. “The safety of our co-workers and customers is our top priority and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce any risk of further exposure, following the guidelines of the local authorities.”

IKEA said the fulfillment unit has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitization.