ICU nurse: Hospitals’ COVID fight is evidence of ‘just how hard it is to defeat the human spirit’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Recently we introduced people to Amanda Swanson, a supervising nurse in the ICU at Adventist Health in downtown Bakersfield, where the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is about to take the last of the hospital’s available ICU beds.

Here’s an update.

The past two weeks have been especially brutal on the COVID-19 front in Kern County — 6,550 reported positive tests just since Thanksgiving and nearly 4,000 in the last four days alone. That surge has tested COVID-19 units at all of the 10 acute care hospitals in Kern County with ICU beds.

She can’t speak for them all, obviously, but Swanson, a ICU “charge nurse” at Adventist who is responsible for patient bed movement, keeps hoping the general public will keep up its end of the deal.

What she can say with certainty is that the work of her nurses, and of patients in the Adventist ICU, demonstrates “just how hard it is to defeat the human spirit.”

She has dealt with tragedy — such as one hospitalized family member dying while the other is sedated. “And then,” Swanson said, “when they wake up somebody has to tell them that their loved one is not with them anymore.”

She has dealt with anger and denial. One man was so upset, she said, he shouted, “It’s a lie. You’re lying to me. This is just COVID, let him go, it’s not a problem.” The man’s relative later died of COVID-19 complications.

And Swanson has dealt with the knowledge that outside her world as an ICU nurse, businesses are suffering, and she sympathizes. She knows kids are home from school and families — like hers — are going stir crazy. But she also knows there’s only one way out of this: As much as possible, she says, people need to just stay home.

“That’s a very frequent story,” she said. ”’We saw them for dinner, we saw them for a family gathering’ and, occasionally, ‘we saw them for a funeral,’ and COVID spread throughout the attendees.”

The ICU nurse said we need to accept that this Christmas season will be unlike any we’ve experienced before.

“Christmas is going to have to be small,” Swanson said. “It’s going to have to be by video. My kids are saying not, ‘What are we doing for Christmas?,’ but ‘When are we celebrating Christmas?,’ because, as a nurse, the hospital is open 365 days a year.

“I’m not scheduled to work Christmas but I’m anticipating with the surge I will be working Christmas. And so, my kids and I will have our Christmas on another day so that I can take care of the people who are hospitalized. And these are the things that we have to do,” she said.

Swanson said she’ll take an important lesson from all of this.

“A lot of it is just how hard it is to defeat the human spirit,” she said. “I mean, the things I’m seeing — the teamwork I’m seeing with my co-workers and just how they’re interacting with each other and how everybody’s pitching in, helping out. I’ve had some co-workers — they’ve just brought their ‘A’ game every day.

But would she do it all again? Become an ICU nurse knowing that a year like 2020 — a pandemic year — was in her future? Her answer, without hesitation, is yes.