Hypertension, diabetes are top underlying conditions contributing to coronavirus deaths in Kern County

New information was released from local health officials today showing who has died from coronavirus in Kern County.

371 people have died from coronavirus, as of Oct. 1. A third of the people who died were 65 and older. 80 people between the ages of 50 and 64 died, while 44 people between the ages of 18 and 49 died. No children have died from complications of coronavirus in Kern County.

Two underlying medical conditions overwhelmingly contribute to coronavirus deaths. More than a third of people who died of coronavirus in Kern had hypertension. Another third of people had diabetes. Cardiovascular disease was the third highest underlying condition.

Lung, liver and kidney diseases, asthma, stroke, cancer, obesity and neurological disorders were also underlying conditions contributing to a coronavirus death.

Twenty-six current or former smokers also died from complications of the novel virus. Twelve people who died from coronavirus in Kern County showed no preexisting conditions.

Despite accounting for 47.8 percent of positive cases in Kern, males make up 59 percent of total deaths. Females in Kern County account for 52.2 percent of positive cases, but make up 41 percent of deaths.

Kern County’s Hispanic community has been hit the hardest by the pandemic, accounting for 60.9 percent of total deaths.

