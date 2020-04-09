Hundreds gather for drive-in Passover celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered in a Bakersfield parking lot Wednesday evening to mark the beginning of Passover, while maintaining social distancing.

CityServe hosted a city-wide Passover prayer service at its parking lot on F Street and Golden State Avenue.

Hundreds say in their cars and listended to the service on the radio.

Organizers say it’s a chance to get together and pray for our leaders, health care workers, churches and our community.

“This is a really special event where even though we’re not able to reach out and touch each other, we’re staying in our cars, we’re all physcially in one space, in one place to come and pray and we know that as we pray together, as we all gather together that God will hear our prayers,” Crissy Cochran of CityServe said.

Passover is an eight-day holiday that began at sundown and continues until April 16.