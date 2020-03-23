Human Services suspending overpayment collection, renewal and reporting requirements due to COVID-19

The Kern County Department of Human Services is making several new changes to benefit programs due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting today, temporary allowances are being implemented on certain benefit programs to respond to customer’s needs, such as in-person cash and EBT overpayment collections.

The department said overpayment collections will be suspended for 90 days. Payments should continue to be made using checks or money orders through the mail.

The state has suspended annual renewal and reporting requirements for all eligibility programs for the next 90 days. This means that benefits will continue for all individuals, if otherwise eligible, without the need for a renewal at this time, the department said.

All Welfare to Work activities will be suspended for 90 days and CalWORKs time on aid will not be counted for the purposes of the 48-month time limit, according to Human Services.

“These temporary changes will afford us the opportunity to maintain reduced office hours with the expectation that in-person services will be reduced significantly until further notice,” the department said. ”At this time, we are imposing drastic restrictions on the type of in-person services we will be providing as we will continue to direct clients to utilize call-in and on-line resources for the majority of their needs.



While lobbies will remain closed, the department said it will continue to provide restricted in-person homeless assistance services only between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition, at the main office located at 100 East California Avenue, Human Services will conduct in-office interviews by telephone, having homeless clients utilize the phones it has recently installed in the lobby interview booths.

The department said it will continue to operate its 24/7 Child Abuse Hotline, which is 661-631-6011. If anyone suspects child abuse or neglect, please call the Child Abuse Hotline. You can report child abuse 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.

For more information, visit the Human Services website at www.kcdhs.org.