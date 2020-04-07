HSR Authority extends review period, changes hearing date for Bakersfield to Palmdale section

Today, the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced that the public review period and public hearing for the Bakersfield to Palmdale Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement have been changed due to COVID-19.

The public review period previously scheduled to end on April 13 has been extended by 15 days to April 28. The Authority has also changed the date and format of the public hearing from an in-person hearing on April 9 to a “virtual” public hearing now scheduled for April 23.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Authority said it has elected to extend the public review period for the Draft EIR/EIS to provide members of the public and stakeholders additional time to review and submit comments.

This extension will also provide additional time for individuals to request access to the Draft EIR/EIS, the agency said. In addition, the traditional in-person format of the public hearing will be held online and via telephone.

The virtual public hearing will include a webcast and moderated call-in number for the public to submit their oral comments, according to the Authority. Detailed access information for the virtual public hearing will be sent out to individuals on the Authority’s electronic mailing list, and will also be posted on the Authority’s website.

To be added to the Authority’s electronic mailing list for this project section, or to receive the meeting details via telephone, please contact the Authority at 866-300-3044.

The public can continue to submit their comments on the draft EIR/EIS the following ways:

Via mail to ATTN: Bakersfield to Palmdale Draft EIR/EIS, California High-Speed Rail Authority, 770 L Street, Suite 620 MS-1, Sacramento, CA 95814

Via the web comment form on the Authority’s Bakersfield to Palmdale Draft EIR/EIS website:

Via email to Bakersfield_Palmdale@hsr.ca.gov with the subject line “Bakersfield to Palmdale Draft EIR/EIS Comment”

Via the April 23 virtual public hearing, for oral comment submissions

After the comment period closes on April 28 and the comments received have been evaluated, the Authority said staff will prepare and issue the final EIR/EIS document and present it to the board to consider certification and project approval.

A map of the state’s high-speed rail project, courtesy of the Ca High-Speed Rail Authority