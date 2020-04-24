How to keep your pets safe during Covid-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re a pet owner, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a warning for you.

Two pet cats have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus – two separate cases in two separate homes.

According to the CDC, in the case of the first cat, no one else in the household tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the second case, the CDC says the cat’s owner tested positive before the cat showed any symptoms

So how can you keep you pets safe?

Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside your home.

Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with others.

Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where large numbers of people and dogs gather.

If you’re sick with Covid-19, local Veterinary Travis Thurman says you should avoid contact with your pets.

“If you come down with the Covid-19, we recommend that you have your animals go to a family member or friend who is not infected, just to play it safe,” said Dr. Thurman.

If you don’t have someone to help you care for your animal he reccomends you wear a mask at home, minimize petting, snuggling and kissing and try to stay in seperate areas of the home.

A test is available. Dr. thurman offers it at his office. It’s performed the same way a human test is, but it is not the same test. Tt is a specialized test just for animals and runs from $200-300. And you can get it for your pet only if a vet recommends it.

“If there is a severe respiratory infection, the pet is lethargic, it’s just not doing well, I would recommend bringing the pet to a veterinary and if we deem it necessary then we can.”