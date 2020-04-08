Kern native explains how South Korea contained the coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In recent weeks we’ve seen South Korea show success in managing the COVID-19 outbreak in their country. ​Data shows the country has reported only a few dozen new cases in the last few days compared to the hundreds they were reported last month.

According to a former Kern resident, who is now living in South Korea, this is due to the South Korean people strictly following stay-at-home and other prevention guidelines. ​

Isaiah Perez, born and raised in Bakersfield, moved to Seoul, South Korea in 2007. ​Perez, the brother of Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez, says he quickly fell in love with the country and its culture. ​ He soon met the love of his life, got married and now permanently calls Seoul his home.

When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit South Korea in January, Perez immediately saw safety precautions put into place. ​

“On the subways, they would have announcements and they started giving out hand sanitizer and face masks on the subway and buses,” said Perez.​

Perez adds the government didn’t shy from communicating with its people​.

“The government started sending you alerts to your phone, then they developed an app to see where everyone has been who’s had the virus,” said Perez.​

The number of newly diagnosed cases dropped to 47 Monday, down from 909 at its peak on February 29. ​The U.S. had nearly 30,000 new cases Monday. ​

However, South Korea’s population is equal to only 15 percent of the U.S. ​

A fair comparison would be comparing South Korea’s cases to those in the state’s West Coast – California, Washington and Oregon.​

Together those three states had nearly 1500 new cases Monday. ​

“If you just do not take it seriously, and you’re just thinking of getting life back to normal and can have serious consequences,” said Perez. “I get it, I’ve been stuck in my home for almost two months, but it’s given me time with my wife and kids.”​

Perez credits South Korea’s success with surpassing the curve to residents simply following the government’s guidelines​

“It’s a cultural thing, if the government tells them to do something, they’re just going to do it,” said Perez. “You don’t have to tell people more than once.”​

He says it’s in the cultural difference that has really made an impact. ​

“South Korean people don’t touch each other, they don’t shake hands, they do this sort of bow thing,” said Perez. “The mask thing is also different. South Koreans wear masks when they’re sick to prevent others from getting sick, so they’re more community-minded.”​

On the other hand, South Korean officials credit widespread testing with helping manage the viral spread. ​Still, Perez encourages all Americans to simply follow the guidelines and says that together we too will get ahead of the curve.​

“Now is the time to pray for our leaders and come together,” said Perez. “It’s unfortunate that this is what it takes. There’s no liberal, republican, conservative, we are one country and need to stand together.”