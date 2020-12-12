How local officials plan to roll out a vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the FDA announces it supports emergency use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, thousands in Kern County are wondering when they can get their shot. Local officials expect the first delivery of the vaccine in just days. This comes as the number of daily infections in Kern County surpasses the worst surge we saw in the summer. Some Bakersfield residents say the vaccine can’t come soon enough.

“I will take it and I think other people should take it,” said Rebecca Murphy, a Bakersfield resident. “There’s been a lot of things in history we’ve had to take a vaccine for, and this should be one of those I think.”

Others express cautious approval.

“All of my children and grandchildren have been vaccinated for every other thing, so why should we stop here?” said Claudia Sholl, a Bakersfield resident.

But not everyone agrees. Yesterday a 17 News poll said only 41 percent of Kern County residents want a COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, county officials say the first doses could come in just days if the FDA and the state approve it.

“We anticipate to get 5,850 doses in this first shipment,” said Michelle Corson, the Public Information Officer for the Kern Public Health Department. “This first round is for our frontline healthcare workers who are at most risk, and to be distributed within our acute care facilities.”

The health department doesn’t know when the public will get a vaccine. They don’t know how exactly they’ll distribute it either, but they have a plan.

“In the past we’ve held large drive-through flu vaccine clinics. So in all likelihood we’re going to see something similar to that,” said Corson. “You don’t have to register. You’re able to arrive and get your vaccination, and then there’s that second dose.”

Kern Public Health is launching a COVID vaccine website in the near future. Until a vaccine is available, health experts say masks and social distancing are the best ways to stop yourself and others from getting sick.