How Bakersfield celebrated Easter Sunday under quarantine

Easter looked a little different this year as churches around the world sought creative ways to worship while social distancing.

Worshiping virtually has been the new normal for congregations, with most local churches streaming their services online.

At St. John’s Lutheran, they got creative with communion, offering a drive-through to give out bread and wine.

“We still keep all our social distancing, wear the mask and the gloves, be very very careful with how we prepare the bread and the wine,” explained Pastor Eric Van Scharrel.

Pastor Eric said he also consulted doctors and public officials before taking the utmost precautions.

“We know it’s really important to be good citizens and submit to our government—we aren’t trying to be disobedient all,” he added.

At Zion Baptist Church in Downtown Bakersfield, they still held in-person services.

We saw at least 20 people in attendance.

The church did not respond to our request for comment.

However, people seemed to practice their distance at parks, obeying Public Health’s orders not to gather in large groups.

So this easter is a reminder that community does not require a building or a gathering.

It’s a reminder you can be far in distance, but close in spirit.